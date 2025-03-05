Mikey Madison reaches out to Demi Moore after Oscar win

Mikey Madison wins the Academy award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Mikey Madison, who won the Best Actress award for Anora at the Oscars, shared a heartfelt message for her fellow-nominee, Demi Moore.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the Scream star shared that she reached out to the actress amid hype for Moore to win the accolade ahead of the ceremony.

"I texted with Demi, who I adore," she revealed. "She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person."

Madison continued, "I adore her and I can’t wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us. I think we’re all so ready and excited to see that."

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood performer further shared that following her win she shared a hug with Fernando Torres of I’m Still Here.

Moore also took to her Instagram, sharing a footage of getting ready for the event.

In the caption, she spoke about the award season and gave a shout-out to her "cast, crew and fans."

Moore concluded her caption celebrating Madison’s win, as she wrote, "a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next [heart emoji]."

Before Oscars, both actresses had collected wins throughout awards season for their memorable roles. Moore bagged a 2025 Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Award and Madison won at the 2025 BAFTAs.