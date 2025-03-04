Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet celebrate 'mumma' Meghan Netflix show release

Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet join 'mumma' Meghan in Netflix show celebration

Meghan Markle was delighted to receive a heartwarming surprise from her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following the release of her Netflix show.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's much-awaited cooking show, With Love, Meghan. is finally out on the streaming giant.

Taking it to Instagram, the former Suits star shared a heartfelt photo of a beautiful flower bouquet and a handwritten note, seemingly from the Sussexes' kids.

The handwritten card reads, "Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you! Lili, Archie and Papa."

On January 2, It is important to note that Meghan Markle announced her much-talked show on her official Instagram handle.

The Duchess released the trailer of her series and wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"