Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet celebrate 'mumma' Meghan Netflix show release

Meghan Markle was delighted to receive a heartwarming surprise from her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following the release of her Netflix show.
For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's much-awaited cooking show, With Love, Meghan. is finally out on the streaming giant.
Taking it to Instagram, the former Suits star shared a heartfelt photo of a beautiful flower bouquet and a handwritten note, seemingly from the Sussexes' kids.
The handwritten card reads, "Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you! Lili, Archie and Papa."
On January 2, It is important to note that Meghan Markle announced her much-talked show on her official Instagram handle.
The Duchess released the trailer of her series and wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"
Adrien Brody sets new record with Oscars speech for winning Best Actor for ‘The Brutalist’
Brandon Sklenar dishes on important meaning behind ‘It Ends With Us’ as legal battle goes on
Liam Payne's family breaks silence on recent court ruling
Meghan Markle rejects 'influencer' label and embraces entrepreneurial identity
Meghan Markle breaks silence on her royal title, the challenges of her new business, and life with Harry and kids
Selena Gomes and Karla Sofia Gascon interact for the first time after ‘rich rat’ tweet