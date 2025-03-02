Meghan Markle shares delightful video of Princess Lilibet with her 'aunty'

Meghan Markle delighted fans with another rare glimpse of her and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, playing with her special 'aunty.'

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex released an exciting short video featuring her little one and the globally known sports figure and her close pal Serena Williams.

Meghan wrote, "When the aunties come to celebrate.. and to play! Love you @serenawilliams."

Moreover, in the second IG story, the former Suits star shared a photo that shows her participating in a fun conversation with Serena and little Lilibet.

The mother-of-two also shared a reminder about her Netflix cooking show, release, With Love, Meghan.

She wrote, "3 days until the party begins. All are invited @netflix."

Moreover, Meghan released a heartwarming picture of herself embracing Serena as she came to her house to support her friend.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's much-awaited show, With Love, Meghan, is set to stream on Netflix on March 4.