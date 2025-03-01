Karla Sofía Gascón debate triggers reaction from Oscars CEO ahead of big night

As the biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars approach, everyone is eagerly waiting for the star-studded night, but all eyes aren’t just on the glitz and glamour, as they’re also gossiping about the growing debate surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón.

With tensions rising, the Academy’s CEO Bill Kramer has finally stepped in, reminding everyone that Hollywood’s exciting event is “about much more than one person.”

He said “all nominees are invited to attend the show.”

At 52, Karla made history as first transgender woman nominated for Best Actress.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill said: “The Academy does not condone hate speech — I want to be very clear about that. “Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honour that, but we do not condone hate speech.”

He emphasised that “all nominees are welcome at the Oscars,” and that includes Karla if she wants to attend.

The CEO went on saying, “If Karla joins us for the night, I hope there is an air of respect. We have over 200 nominees. The night is about much more than one person. We are there to celebrate all of our nominees.”

Bill Kramer has been leading the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as CEO since 2022.