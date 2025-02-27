JUI-F to play ‘more active role’ in toppling govt after April 20: Murtaza

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza addresses a press conference on February 27, 2025. — Facebook/Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday announced it would “play more active role” against the PML-N-led collation government in Centre after April 20.

Speaking on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza: “The [JUI-F] will play more active role against the government. We do not want to sit with the government.”

"It will never happen. If anyone thinks JUI-F will side with the government, they are mistaken," the JUI-F leader categorically said.

Responding to a question about differences between the JUI-F and the PTI, Murtaza said that his party certainly had a “bitter” experience, adding that the differences were yet to be resolved.

“We have converted the bitter past into a working relationship,” he added.

He, however, said that both parties were on the same page over some issues, including "massive rigging" in the February 8, 2024 general elections and "violation" of the Constitution by the incumbent government.

Responding to a question, the senator said that the JUI-F was not part of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), adding that they attended the two-day conference as an observer.

When asked if the JUI-F would join the PTI’s protest call after Eid-ul-Fitr, the senator said that it would be premature to say whether his party would be part of the protest or not.

Opposition alliance calls for national dialogue

Earlier in the day, the TTAP, a multi-party opposition alliance, stressed the need for a national dialogue to steer the country out of the economic and political crises amid "worsening" situation.

In their joint declaration issued after the conclusion of the two-day grand moot in the federal capital, the opposition parties stated: “The country’s deteriorating situation demands a joint strategy to stabilise Pakistan through national dialogue.”

The opposition's two-day conference held with TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the chair at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The solution to the country’s problems lies in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, it added.

The moot held the "rigged" February 8, 2024 general elections responsible for the ongoing economic, political and social crises facing the country.

“Current parliament has no moral, political and legal standing,” read the statement.

The opposition’s moot demanded to abolish all amendments that contradict the spirit of the Constitution. The conference called the “rampant violation of constitutional and human rights” a complete negation of the rule of law in the country.

Referring to the crackdown on the opposition parties, the moot asserted that the violation of “human rights” was proof of the "fascism" of the incumbent government.

“The country’s Constitution does not allow any Pakistani citizen to be harassed or arrested for any political activity,” the declaration added.

The opposition parties demanded the incumbent government release all the political prisoners in the country. It also urged the federal government to revoke recent amendments to the Peca (Amendment) Act, 2025.

It further said that the water resources should be distributed among provinces in accordance with the 1991 water agreement.

Fresh and transparent elections was the sole solution to the country’s current crisis, read the joint declaration.

Addressing the conference, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza condemned the attempts to obstruct the event, saying that efforts were made to prevent the gathering from taking place.

He criticised the restrictions on political discourse, remarking that even a small group of individuals can no longer hold discussions in the capital.

Raza highlighted that the attendees included members of the National Assembly and Senate. Expressing his concern over the state of democracy, he said that it was at least reassuring that voices advocating for constitutional supremacy were still being raised.

‘Attention seeking’

For his part, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry termed the opposition alliance’s allegations against the government an attempt to seek media attention.

Talal, who was sworn in as state minister earlier today, said the “divided” opposition which had no chance of uniting resorted to such tactics in a bid to prove that their anti-government moot was successful.

He was referring to the opposition’s claims that the government was pressuring a hotel administration to deny it a permission to hold conference.

The minister claimed that the hotel administration revoked the permission for the conference as the opposition failed to provide required documents.

Maintaining that the government was not scared of any opposition alliance, Talal said the PTI’s attitude was not political.

Recalling the actions of the Imran Khan-founded party following its ouster from power in April 2023, he questioned why did PTI achieve by dissolving its provincial governments in Punjab and KP and stepping down en masse assemblies.