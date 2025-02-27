Meghan Markle’s latest project mirrors Kate Middleton’s interests

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have had their differences, but recent events suggest they share more in common than expected.



As Meghan gears up for the release of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, she has been actively promoting the show through social media.



A recent Instagram video gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Meghan engaging in beekeeping—an activity she had previously showcased. Interestingly, Kate also has an affinity for beekeeping and once shared a photo of herself tending to a hive in honor of World Bee Day in 2023.

Adding to the similarities, Meghan’s latest business venture, As Ever, includes a line of homemade jam—a move that coincides with Kate recently mentioning her own jam-making skills.

While visiting a community garden in Wales, the Princess of Wales promised young volunteers her personal plum jam recipe, just days after Meghan announced her new jam products.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand was initially launched under the name American Riviera Orchard but faced trademark issues, leading her to rebrand as As Ever. Meanwhile, her highly anticipated Netflix show, originally delayed due to California’s wildfires, is now set to premiere on Tuesday.

With overlapping interests in beekeeping and homemade goods, Meghan’s latest ventures continue to draw comparisons to her royal sister-in-law.