Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa death: Police releases first statement

The police forces launch an active investigation to look into their sudden demise

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s sudden passing has yet again triggered another celebrity death conspiracy after former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s tragic demise.

On February 27, the celebrity couple and their dog were was found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico residence.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza was the one to confirm the American retired actor’s passing.

The sudden death has sent shockwaves into Hollywood forcing the police to kickstart an vigorous investigation.

“An active and ongoing investigation”, the sheriff’s office informed NBC News.

The law enforcement was first called on Wednesday February 26 around 1:45 P.M to the residence ‘where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased.’

According to Denise Womack-Avila, sheriff’s public information officer “foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however, the exact cause of death has not been determined.”

Gene and Betsy’s bodies were not identified until Thursday morning 12:30 A.M.

Hackman was widely known to play vital roles in films namely Superman, The Royal Tenenbaums and The French Connection. Meanwhile, his partner was an amazing classical pianist.