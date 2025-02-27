Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman passes away at 95

Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, a classical pianist, were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office released a statement, saying: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased... at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

Hackman won two Oscars for his work on The French Connection and Unforgiven.

He played over 100 roles, including supervillain Lex Luthor in the Superman movies and starring alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Al Pacino, Gene Wilder, and Warren Beatty.

The Sheriff's office added: "On 26 February, 2025, at approximately 1:45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail... where Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and a dog were found deceased."

Hackman's breakthrough role came in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde, and he went on to receive multiple Oscar nominations throughout his career.