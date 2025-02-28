Blac Chyna gives rare insight into Kanye West’s ‘racist outbursts’

Blac Chyna reveals underlying cause of Kanye West’s controversial racial remarks

Kanye West, who is now back with his partner Bianca Censori, doesn’t seem willing to stop his racial and anti-semitic rant.

Kim Kardashian’s ex doubled down on his anti-semitic stance when he vowed to wear ‘swastika’ T-shirt at the Super Bowl.

Blac Chyna in an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored shared shocking information behind the ‘unhinged and racist outbursts’ of the American rapper.

The reality star, who shares a daughter, Dream (8) with West’s former brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, revealed that these outbursts are due to “deep unresolved trauma”.

Chyna, now Angela White, mentions that whoever came into his life whom he had put on a “pedestal”, they deserted the Yeezy founder.

The mother of one touched upon the miserable state the Wolves rapper must be in.

“I feel, like, that kinda sucks because sometimes we have to be there for people, and I feel, like, he hasn’t really found that support yet that’s going to stick by you through it all.”

Though the social media influencer didn’t specify who abandoned Ye, but the 47-year-old has lost a lot in his life.

It has been reported that West has not been able to deal with his mother, Donda West, passing post a cosmetic procedure.

West’s former close friend Fonzwoth Bentley in 2016 pointed out on the podcast named Rich Friend: The Elevated Conversation that Censori’s partner “never mourned his mother”.

“I think a lot of these things are coming up and coming out now.”

The 35-year-old model, therefore, leaps to his defence as she believes that he is misunderstood and his anti-semitic rants are because North West’s father “probably feels alone.”