Ryan Reynolds’ surprising move amid Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal chaos

Ryan Reynolds has recently made major move amid Blake Lively’s Justin Baldoni legal battle.

In a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the sources claimed that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor is “extremely active” trying to “drum up as much support amongst his Hollywood peers”.

The report came after Blake and Ryan returned to the spotlight last week at SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which also garnered a strong reaction from fans.

Both stars were joined by fellow A-listers at the event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the NBC show, including SNL alums Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Leslie Jones, David Spade and Jon Lovitz.

However, SNL50 marked the return of the couple to the limelight amid scandal and litigation.

Interestingly, netizens slammed Blake for attending her first red carpet event in two months.

It is pertinent to note that the actress didn’t attend a public event since the scandal with It Ends With Us director Justin that started late last year.

After the initial New York Times story, Justin was reportedly dropped by agency WME, an agency that also represents both Ryan and Blake.

The director’s production company Wayfarer, which Justin founded with Steve Sarowitz, was also dropped by them.

Meanwhile, Ryan was spotted strolling around in New York City on February 25 days after this bombshell report.