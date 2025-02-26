Kylie Jenner honoured by late friend's family for her ongoing support

Jesus Guerrero’s family expressed deep gratitude towards Kylie Jenner for her emotional and financial support after the hair stylist's unexpected death.

On Tuesday, February 25, his family updated the GoFundMe page, which Guerrero’s sister Gris set up on Saturday, February 22, to raise money for her brother’s funeral and other expenses.

"When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves," they explained. "We didn't want to burden any clients with this."

"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support," they thanked the Kardashians star for extending her support in the most crucial time.

The family explained that the $96,000 raised previously would be used for "unexpected expenses to settle his assets."

The statement continued, "Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can greave properly because a mother should never have to bury her child."

The family ensured they would honour the late stylist in the "best way we can."

On Monday, a source told People that Jenner, 37, is "shocked and very upset."

"As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money," the source continued. "She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral."