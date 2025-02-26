Meghan Markle set for tough competition as Prince Harry takes lead

Meghan Markle suffered a major blow after she was given a reality check about her career shifts and compared to her husband, Prince Harry, who has been leading her passion projects.

Express reported that the former royal butler Paul Burrel discussed the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix cooking show, which is set to air in March.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, he said, "I think she'll be judged by that, but let's not forget, she's an actress. She can act in this role, but she can fall back on those acting skills."

The royal family's well-wisher called out Meghan by saying she does not have the lifestyle skills of the iconic Martha Stewart.

Paul believes there is somebody behind the Duchess who "feeds her the lines as an actress would expect."

The royal expert claimed that the cooking show will turn into "Meghan Show," but she has chosen a "tough area to compete" because "America is filled with the best hosts you can possibly have."

While sharing his anticipation about With Love, Meghan, Paul stated, "I'm eager to watch it and to see what she's going to produce."

Notably, the former royal aide claimed that the Duchess "will have to reveal her hand in this game of poker because Harry's already revealed his. We haven't yet seen Meghan's."