Zoe Kravitz feels 'grateful' to be part of 'Blink Twice' with ex-fiancé Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz gets candid about her 'unique' bond with Channing Tatum despite their fallout

Zoe Kravitz is getting candid about her unique bond with ex-fiancé Channing Tatum as she reflects on their ‘shock’ split.

During an exclusive interview with Elle for their March 2025 issue, the 36-year-old actress couldn’t contain herself after she was asked about their journey altogether.

Recalling the first time they met on the set of the film Blink Twice, Kravitz said that it absolutely “warms her heart” to hear fans praising his performance in the thriller.

In response to the outlet's question about how she feels about the film now, she shared her honest thoughts on the subject as she further went on to add, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.

“Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

In addition, Zoe expressed excitement for Tatum's upcoming ventures, wishing him all the best for his future endeavours despite their sudden fallout.

This comes on the heels of their decision to ‘amicably’ end their engagement in late October 2024.