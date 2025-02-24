Kristen Bell, Leighton Meester create iconic 'Gossip Girl' moment at 2025 SAG Awards

Kristen Bell, Leighton Meester garner attention with hilarious 'Gossip Girl' reference

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester garnered attention with a hilarious Gossip Girl session at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Bell, who voiced the iconic Gossip Girl on the highly-acclaimed teen drama of the same name, sent shockwaves through the audience with a surprising bit of unexpected gossip.

Greeting everyone at the awards ceremony as she sat beside her fellow co-star Leighton, who portrayed the role of Queen B Blair Waldorf on the series which ran from 2007 to 2012.“Hey, everyone, Gossip Girl here,” she began.

Bringing back her signature voiceover, Bell further added, “One of my sources, LeMee86, sends me this: ‘Spotted at Table 8: Jeff Goldblum has a Wicked appetite. And a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham.”

She referred to everyone at the ceremony, one after another, before pointing to Timothée Chalamet as she continued, “And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre with a side of—”

The 44-year-old turned to look at The Weekend Away star, complaining, “Leighton, none of this is gossip. It’s just all about food.”

Meester instantly replied, taking a bite of a breadroll, “Sorry, I’m just really hungry.”

In response to her claim, Bell said, “The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us. I think we should pass the torch.”

This came after it was confirmed that Meester will appear in the next season of the Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This, starring Bell and Adam Brody.