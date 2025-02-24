SAG Awards 2025: Kieran Culkin and 'Shōgun' lead the pack

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated outstanding performances in film and television industry.

On February 23, the SAG Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoured the year's best performances in a ceremony streamed live on Netflix. Kieran Culkin solidified his Oscar frontrunner status, winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain.

Other notable film winners included Adrien Brody, who took home Best Actor for The Brutalist, Pamela Anderson, who secured Best Actress for The Last Showgirl, and Zoe Saldaña, who earned Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Pérez also won Best Cast Ensemble, while The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling claimed Best Stunt Ensemble.

In the television category, Shōgun dominated with multiple wins, including Hiroyuki Sanada for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Anna Sawai for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Jeremy Allen White and Jean Smart won in the comedy acting categories for The Bear and Hacks, respectively. Shōgun also secured Best Drama Ensemble and Best Stunt Ensemble in Television, cementing its position as a top contender for the Emmy Awards 2025.

The Bear took home Best Comedy Ensemble.

With these results, Kieran Culkin's Oscar win appears increasingly likely, while Shōgun emerges as a force to be reckoned with in television.

Other notable winners of the night are:

FILM

Ensemble

“Conclave”

Female actor in a leading role

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Female actor in a supporting role

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Male actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Stunt ensemble

“The Fall Guy”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

“Shōgun”

Comedy ensemble

“Only Murders in the Building”

Female actor in a drama series

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Male actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male actor in a comedy series

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stunt ensemble

“Shōgun”