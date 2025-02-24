Kanye West, Bianca Censori make joint appearance amid divorce rumours

Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West for film screening as they allegedly head towards split

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who are allegedly heading for divorce, appeared together at the screening of their collaborative movie.

The 47-year-old disgraced rapper kept a low profile with estranged wife as both were dressed in black colours.

The Australian architect covered up her face with matching headpiece and reportedly did not know her covering throughout the screening.

Ye and Censori were joined by fellow rapper The Game, as they made their way inside.

The film project, produced by the Carnival rapper, was reportedly partially filmed in Japan and explores the female body as “something to showcase.”

This comes after the reports of the couple’s divorce emerged over social media. The architect had reportedly refused to continue filming because she felt “traumatised” by Ye’s recent rants on social media.

The Heartless rapper took to Instagram ahead of the movie’s screening and wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

According to Daily Mail, the film is “entirely funded” by the couple.