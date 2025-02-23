Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to split brands to escape 'endless backlash'

A PR expert claims Meghan overshadowing Harry at Invictus Games could hurt his long-built legacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evolving public strategies have sparked debate, with experts suggesting a professional split could help them rebuild their brands.

Over the past six months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pursued independent ventures—Meghan gracing red carpets while Harry focused on philanthropic initiatives.

However, their recent reunion in Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games has reignited discussions about their joint public presence.

PR specialist Edward Coram James, CEO of Go Up, believes their brand fusion may not be the best approach. He argues that Invictus is Harry’s passion project, yet Meghan’s presence inevitably redirects media attention.

'Harry has worked tirelessly to build this initiative, but when Meghan steps into the spotlight, the narrative shifts,' he told GB News.

'The smartest strategy? Operate separately, strengthen their individual identities, and reunite from a position of power.'

Meghan documented much of the Games on her Instagram stories, marking her growing return to social media.

Her recently launched handle, @meghan, amassed 1.7 million followers within weeks, whereas Harry has yet to establish a public profile. Midway through the event, Meghan departed for the U.S. to reunite with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, leaving Harry to continue representing Invictus solo.

With public perception at a crossroads, the couple faces a critical branding decision—continue as a united front or forge independent paths to reclaim their individual legacies.