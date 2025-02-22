King Charles receives delightful news as key royal returns

King Charles III's beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is all set to offer tremendous boost to the monarchy as she returns to take key royal duties after enjoying holiday with husband, children and her mother Carole Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family have returning to the UK as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are due to return school on Monday.

Princess Kate's return to duty will offer a 'tremendous boost' to the royal family, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

William and Kate have announced their first royal engagement on their return to the UK.

The two are set to visit Pontypridd in South Wales on February 26 ahead of St David's Day celebrations on March 1.

It is a delightful news for King Charles and the royal family that Kate Middleton is set to resume her duties.

Fitzwilliams added: “It was such a brutal year for her as William said, and now we have seen her on several occasions.

However, the royal expert stressed that Kensington Palace has repeatedly said that Kate’s return will be gradual.

“Her return has to be carefully balanced with health considerations but it’s really good news. She is cancer-free and is doing more. She is prioritising health.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend time with local community members who were affected by severe flooding that hit the town during Storms Bert and Darragh in December 2024.

The will also engage with residents and business owners at the historic Pontypridd Market and the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland.