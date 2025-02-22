Justin Bieber spotted out with friends amid rumours of marriage woes

Justin Bieber was spotted in West Hollywood on Friday night without his wife, Hailey Bieber, as rumours about their marriage troubles intensified.

The Sorry singer, 30, unaccompanied outing comes after recent sightings in New York City where he appeared dishevelled and fatigued.

According to the Daily Mail, the father-of-one has been battling with motivation, even for music, cancelling studio sessions and withdrawing from his typical routine.

According to reports, he has lost weight and is no longer following his workout regimen.

Meanwhile, the Rhode mogul is reportedly "deeply concerned" about her husband's health but feels helpless because both have isolated themselves from their own families.

According to the publication, the Yummy Yummy singer's behaviour has become increasingly unpredictable, earning him the nickname "loose cannon."

Despite these concerns, Bieber seemed unconcerned while visiting Barney's Beanery with friends.

Wearing dark shades and a layered, mismatched suit, he maintained a low profile and remained somewhat apart from the group.

Furthermore, the couple has not publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship or Justin's health.