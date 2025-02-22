King Charles’ aide shares blunt remark on Meghan’s new decision

Meghan Markle is seemingly scrambling for some damage control as her decision seems to land her with a new headache.

The Duchess of Sussex proudly unveiled the new name for her lifestyle brand, after the previous one was embattled in a trademark lawsuit, pushing back the launch date.

Just when Meghan thought that her brand was clear of controversies after she introduced as business, ‘As Ever’, two more brands with the same name emerged.

Moreover, the logo also turned out to be a copy of the historic coat of arms used by a Mallorcan town of Porreres in Spain.

According to King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold, Meghan was forced to change the name and had to rush to make the changes, via CheatSheet.

“I think the reason she has done this is because she had to have a quick rethink and just decided to go with something that she already had,” he explained.

“It is nothing unusual, this happens in business all the time. I am guessing she probably would have rather had ‘American Riviera’ though.”

Harrold noted that the name did made sense as it referred to her career “before joining the royal family”.

“It is very much signifying to my mind that she will be going back to doing what she was before meeting Harry, from a business point of view,” he said.

However, it seems like Meghan was running short on time as the clock was ticking on her Sussex brand relaunch. It’s possible that rushing things may have caused a few blunders along the way.