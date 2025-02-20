‘Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine teases Millie Bobby Brown future project

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine talks about Millie Bobby Brown’s future endeavors as the hit TV show is coming to its end.

At the premier of Zero Days, the Full Metal Jacket star in conversation with the People Magazine talked about the next career steps for his co-stars and the show's creators.

On the set, Modine has spend most of time with the Enola Holmes actress as he was ‘Papa’ to her character ‘Eleven’.

"Most of my involvement with the show is really with Millie," he said. "so, I'm happy that she has a really robust post-Stranger Things film schedule ahead of her, so she's going to be fine."

Modine in May 2024, officiated Brown’s marriage with Jack Bongiovi. Previously, he revealed on the Today Show that he felt honored to be the one declaring the young couple as husband and wife.

The 65-year-old also shared that the show makers, the Duffer Brothers, have big plans for the future, following the massive success of their latest pursuit.

"I'm most happy for the Duffer Brothers," Modine added.

He continued, "Because they've been doing this for a long time now and they're such talented filmmakers that I know they're looking forward to their lives and the films they're going to make you post Stranger Things."

The highly anticipated Netflix original, Stranger Things, will premiere its final season later this year. Although, no date have been announced yet.