Christina Haack posts intimate photos with beau after ex husband’s support

Christina Haack offered an intimate look into her relationship with new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, as her former husband vowed to support her future endeavors.

On Wednesday, February 19, the HGTV star posted a sneak peek from her romantic getaway to Paris on her Instagram account, sharing PDA-packed photos with her beau.

"2025 so far [sparkle emoji]," she captioned the carousel. "Champagne in France, The Flip Off premiere, blended family thriving, amazing trips from coast to coast, positive vibes only .. life is good."

Among the photos taken with their friends and blended family, one snapshot captured the lovebirds kissing in front of the well-lit Eiffel Tower.

For the unversed, the pair first sparked romance rumors in January after the Christina on the Coast star hashed out her divorce from Josh Hall, her third former husband, with whom she called it quits in July 2024.

Furthermore, Haack’s cosy picture with his boyfriend comes after her second former husband, Ant Anstead surprised her by extending his supporting words four years after their divorce.

Taking over to her Instagram account, Haack, 41, in a teaser for the fourth episode of The Flip Off, recalled her unexpected reconciliation with Anstead following her third divorce in July 2024.

Sharing that since getting divorced from the father of her third child, five-year-old son Hudson, in September 2020, the parents of one "did not communicate alot" following a heated custody battle involving their only child that was finally settled in December 2022.

However, when she went to pick up her son from Anstead's place during her third divorce, Anstead gave her a warm hug and a touching message.

"And when I walked up to the door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn’t hugged in years," the TV personality shared with a smile. "He just said 'I’m so sorry for everything you’re going through, and I’m here for you no matter what you need.'"