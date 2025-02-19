Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh prioritises dance class after parents’ divorce

Shiloh Jolie going to dance class in LA

Shiloh Jolie is going to dance it off.

The 18-year-old daughter of former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who recently made headlines for legally dropping “Pitt” from her last name, was spotted heading to a dance class in Studio City, California, on Monday.

Dressed in a Scarface sweatshirt, baggy jeans, and a pair of Nike sneakers, Shiloh kept things casual and cool, as seen in pictures obtained by Page Six.

She pulled up her hoodie over her blonde hair and carried a black backpack, flashing a relaxed smile as she made her way to class. The teenager appeared to be attending the session solo, focused on her love for dance—something she’s been known to pursue over the years.

Shiloh’s outing comes just two months after her parents, Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt, 61, settled their long-running divorce battle.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, told Page Six in December 2024.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share six children: Shiloh, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Following the settlement, an insider revealed that Pitt was ready to close this chapter and move forward.

“It’s been a long road, but Brad is so thankful to start the new year with a clean slate and a fresh start,” the source said. According to the insider, Pitt saw the resolution as “the perfect way to ring in the new year and couldn’t think of a better way to begin 2025.”

Jolie and Pitt’s love story began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Shortly after, Pitt and Aniston divorced, and he and Jolie went public with their romance. They got engaged in 2012 and officially tied the knot in 2014, only for Jolie to file for divorce in September 2016—just two years later.

While the legal proceedings dragged on for years, it seems both stars—and their children—are now stepping into a new chapter.

And for Shiloh, that means dancing her way into it.