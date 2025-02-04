King Charles releases heartfelt video after Kate's emotional message

King Charles releases emotional video message on World Cancer Day

The Royal family released a heartwarming video statement after Princess Kate shared an emotional message to mark World Cancer Day.

The video aims to raise awareness about cancer and features doctors, nurses, charities, and families who are tirelessly working for the cause.

King Charles' office shared a message which reads, "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them."

Notably, the Palace's spokesperson released a list of organisations and services helping those fighting cancer.

"@MacmillanCancer offers a number of services for people living with cancer at every stage of their experience and promotes better cancer care. The charity is available to provide emotional, practical, physical, and financial support."

"@MaggiesCentres provides free emotional support and practical advice in centres across the UK and online to everyone with cancer, as well as their friends and families. There is no time limit on support, Maggie’s is available for as long as needed."

"Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) are committed to saving lives through research, influence and information. The charity funds scientists, doctors and nurses to work towards prevention, diagnosis and treatment of over 200 types of cancer."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles followed in the footsteps of her darling daughter-in-law Princess Catherine, who earlier shared an emotional message for cancer patients and survivors.

For the unversed, the monarch and Princess Kate announced their cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Notably, the future Queen is currently in remission from cancer, but, the King is still recovering from the disease.