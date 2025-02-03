Cate Blanchett gets candid about post MeToo movement in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett has recently expressed her pain after she witnesses no progress post MeToo movement.

In a new interview with NET-A-PORTER'S digital title PORTER, the Tar star explained she didn’t see any changer in her industry, seven years after she had been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

The Borderlands actress said, “Everyone talks about the #MeToo movement as if it's well and truly over, and I think well, it didn't really ever take root, to be honest.”

Cate told the outlet that people “were seeking to dismantle and discredit those voices that were only just beginning to come out from under the floorboards into the light”.

“I find it quite distressing the way that it hasn't taken root,” explained the 55-year-old.

Earlier in a 2018 interview with Variety, the Don’t Look Up actress shared she was sexually harassed by Harvey.

“I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. … He would often say to me, 'We're not friends,’” recalled Cate.

The actress remarked that she never had “a creative or functional relationship with Harvey.