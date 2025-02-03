$400M battle: Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's lawyers clash in first court hearing

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, who are currently facing back and forth legal battle, are set to have their lawyers go one on one in the first court hearing of $400 million defamation case.

According to Baldoni’s close source, his legal team will stand by their actions, insisting they did nothing wrong by posting a large amount of previously unseen legal documents online.

The It Ends with Us co-stars are not required to attend the 11 a.m. pretrial conference in New York, which is set to mark the beginning of their heated $400 million case.

The ongoing drama thickens with the unexpected involvement of Sigrid McCawley, high-profiled attorney known for representing a few victims. However, her appearance is sure to add even more heat to the case.

A filing late Sunday revealed that experienced lawyer McCawley is set to represent Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane, who is accused of trying to damage Baldoni's reputation.

Earlier, Baldoni has stirred the pot by launching a website with new claims about his ongoing heated feud with his co-star Lively.

In December, the Blake Lively filed a case against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour on the movie set.