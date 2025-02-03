King Charles reaching out to Prince Harry amid new Andrew trouble

King Charles is seemingly reconsidering his stance against his estranged son Prince Harry after a slew of scandals that has rocked the royal family owing to just one member.

The Duke of Sussex had been planning to meet with his father or to maintain any form of contact with him but that had all gone in vain.

Following Harry’s milestone settlement against the UK publishers, there were people reaching out to the Duke to congratulate him, even on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While the royals have kept Prince Harry and Prince Andrew in an almost same category, regardless of the nature of their ‘scandals’, the monarch may have some bit of regret in how he treated his son.

According to sources quoted by InTouch Weekly, Kate is now helping Charles may connect to Harry.

Moreover, “feelings in the palace have begun to change” for Harry owing to the Princess of Wales’ mediating efforts.

“Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in, apparently Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge,” the insider said. “The messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope.”

The news comes as the monarch is growing impatient with his disgraced brother especially with the latest Chinese spy scandal and the new update on Andrew’s communication with Jeffery Epstein.

Reports now suggest that Charles may be at the verge of making a final decision for Andrew once and for all.