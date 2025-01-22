Chris Brown files $500 Million case against Warner Bros. over assault claims

Chris Brown is taking Warner Bros. to court for whopping $500 million after the studio aired sexual assault allegations against him in a recent docuseries.

The singer isn't sitting idly by and is demanding justice, claiming the claims are false and damaging to his reputation.

On January 21, Brown filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Ample Entertainment purposely included false sexual assault accusations against him in the docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The lawsuit, which was seen by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, says the producers knew the claims weren’t true.

The rapper's lawyers argue that the woman who accused him of raping her in 2020, referred to as "Jane Doe" in the show, had already been discredited.

They claim she had a history of being violent in relationships and was an aggressor herself. They also pointed out that her 2022 lawsuit which accused Brown of assaulting her on a yacht owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, was thrown out of court.