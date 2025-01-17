Meghan Markle fails to steal Kate Middleton's thunder

Kate Middleton once again spoiled Meghan Markle's alleged attempt to dull her sparkle amid LA fires tragedy.

The Princess of Wales, who returned to the spotlight on Tuesday (January 16), won hearts with her smart decision to to visit the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday (January 16), where she had previously received cancer treatment.

Commenting on the two royal wives' recent outings, royal experts have shared their insights, with Rebecca English praising Princess Catherine's efforts, slamming Meghan's attention-grabbing stunt.

"She [Kate] didn't go into the hospital and say this is my story, this is about me, she wanted to hear about other people," royal expert Rebecca English said.

During her chat with patients and doctors, Kate even shared her experience of having a port inserted into her chest for chemotherapy treatment.

'That was incredibly open but she did it in a way that was almost quite casual. She wanted to make it about them, not about her,' Rebecca continued on Mail+'s YouTube show, Palace Confidential.

Patients and doctors, according to the expert, must be so relieved to have Kate back, adding: "I think it's just a real masterclass on how to be a royal at these engagements. She learnt while the late Queen was still alive, so she learnt from the master."

The conversation soon shifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their volunteering efforts during the LA wildfire crisis being labelled a royal 'disasterclass'.

Charlotte agreed, adding: 'Their power is drawing attention to issues and there could not be more attention, rightly, on this LA wildfire, so it's not like we needed them to draw attention to a subtle issue to do with health and mental health.

'So it felt like they were drawing attention, I'm afraid, to themselves. There's one picture of Meghan looking right at the camera.'

'Let's be honest, if they wanted to help in an anonymous way, they could have,' Richard said.

Meanwhile, people, with Harry and Meghan, are saying they don't occupy an official position in our national or even local life, so what right do they have to be given guided tours of the devastation.

On the other hand, ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ host Megyn Kelly has also accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of using their visit to an LA wildfires relief as a "photo-op" to boost their public image.

“What sort of absolute cretin would go to these fires in her position and make sure they get on camera and that news stories are generated about them helping the poor city of Los Angeles residents whose homes burned. She doesn't need to do that,” she told Sky News host Paul Murray.

Megyn Kelly went on slamming the couple for their stunts, saying: “It's disgusting. There's something wrong with them.”