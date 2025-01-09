L.A fires ruins production of hit TV series in Los Angeles

L.A fires stalls production of hit TV series in Los Angeles

Los Angeles' affluent neighborhood Pacific Palisades recently got engulfed in fire which is rapidly increasing across the city, not only affecting the star-studded community but always the film production houses in the area.

Film LA, the permitting agency for shoots in Los Angeles, issued a notification that “personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency.”

The statement further revealed, “The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible.”

Number of big production houses, like NBC Universal suspended, Hacks, Loot, Suits: L.A and Happy’s Place series.

However, no movies are affected as all of their feature films are shooting outside of Los Angeles, according to a statement.

Amazon postponed the filming of Fallout season two, whereas the CBS Studios shut down NCIS, NCIS: Origins, After Midnight, Poppa’s House, The Neighborhood and tapings for After Midnight, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson.

The Disney-20th, stopped the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey.

The Warner Bros. studio unfortunately had to shutdown their studio due to being in close proximity of fire affecting the production of Abbott Elementary, All-American, The Pitt, as well as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and the Leanne Morgan project.

The fast-moving bush fire in Los Angeles was dubbed as Pacific Palisades fires has burned down 10,000 acres across The Palisades and Malibu since Tuesday. Due to the calamity numerous premieres and events in Los Angeles have also been postponed or cancelled.