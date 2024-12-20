Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift celebrated the end of Eras Tour in the most suiting fashion at a surprise party thrown by Travis Kelce.
The 35-year-old pop superstar was cheered on by her closest friends and parents, all dressed up in Eras Tour themed outfits, celebrating the record-breaking success of her tour.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker was the life of the party as she stunned in her black shimmery dress.
However, Swift’s outfit included a subtle detail that fans noticed and gushed over as “couple goals.”
In one of the pictures shared by Kelce’s friend Ross Travis in the carousel from the party, the 14-time-Grammy winner was captured dancing the night away with a pair of sunglasses on.
Swifties quickly flocked to social media as they noticed that the sunglasses appeared familiar.
Several fans noted that the pair of shaded belonged to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and he had been captured wearing them at multiple events.
They shared his pictures from the Super Bowl, when he wore them into the stadium with his custom black suit.
One fan jokingly wrote on X, "give Travis his sunglasses back."
Another gushed, "I love Taylor wearing Travis’ sunglasses."
“Couple goals!!” a third chimed in.
Sydney Sweeney's stunning pictures raises eyebrows
Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami Sheen ignites surgery rumours
Rachel Leviss, James Kennedy dated for more than five years before calling it quits
Cynthia Erivo decides to ditch the pressure to fit in and embrace her uniqueness
King Charles makes big decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Eras Tour party