Senior PML-N leader Siddiqui Farooq breathes his last

RAWALPINDI: Siddiqui Farooq, senior leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), passed away on Sunday after battling with an illness.
The family sources revealed that the seasoned politician was suffering from a heart disease.
During his political career, Farooq served as press secretary to three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N's information secretary.
Farooq also served as the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation.
His funeral prayers will be held at H-11 cemetery in Islamabad at 11am on Monday (tomorrow).
Reacting to the grim news, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the late PML-N leader's demise.
Conveying condolences to his family, the premier said that the PML-N had lost a sincere politician and that his services to the party would always be remembered.
Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui paid homage to Farooq calling him a man of firm ideas and loyalty who showed exemplary courage in difficult times and refused to become a witness against Nawaz.
Terming his services for democracy as unforgettable, the senator said that Farooq's death was a great loss to journalism and politics.
