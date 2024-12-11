Prince Harry's business empire at risk as Meghan makes final decision

Prince Harry, who has reportedly received $16 million inheritance from the late Queen Elizabeth II in October, is said to be in trouble.

The Duke of Sussex may lose big as it's being claimed the cash injection couldn’t come at a better time for the California-based couple.

The money has allegedly sparked more issues between the couple, with Harry growing increasingly wary of his wife spending his fortune on her “overly ambitious” dreams and has told her it’s time to “start earning, not keep spending!”

Meghan - who was branded “a dictator in heels” earlier this year - has failed to secure a CEO for her yet-to-launch lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which she announced in March, but has been marred by a string of controversies, including a trademark issue.

Now, Harry's friends say he’s beginning to wonder if the problem isn’t the business but Meghan herself, according to Now To Love.

“Harry’s not alone in thinking Meghan’s big relaunch plans for the new year are just going to be more of the same.

“On paper, her branding ideas tick every box except the most important one – no one’s interested. It’s not about trademark errors or revolving staff, Harry’s beginning to realise the only constant in their problems is the decisions made by Meghan,” says the insider.

“He’s worried she’s not making the most of their opportunities and with such a lukewarm reception to their upcoming Netflix documentary, Polo, he’s even more determined to forge his own path solo," they added.

As per reports, Harry is losing cool as "He’s had no choice but to give Meghan an ultimatum, at the very least a strong warning. Meghan can do whatever she wants with her vanity projects in her spare time, but she needs to find something that will be a success.

“He wants her to focus more on things that will matter, not jams and dog biscuits."

The reports suggests as there is no doubt in Harry’s mind that they’ll be forced to make some huge changes in the future if they don’t start to turn things around soon.