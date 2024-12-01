Prince Andrew’s bills secretly covered by unexpected royal member

Prince Andrew seemingly has the support of a close family member despite the established belief that King Charles has formally cut off his brother financially.

Andrew, who has been stripped off of his royal titles and patronages, has been in an ongoing feud over the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, as the monarch planned on downgrading him to Frogmore Cottage.

The disgraced royal reportedly produced “legitimate” and sufficient income sources in order to continue his lease on the Royal Lodge. However, many are left confused as to how Andrew is able to come up with £3 million.

However, now a shocking claim has emerged that the monarch suggest that the King is merely putting up a façade, according to DailyMail’s Charlotte Griffiths.

“He [Andrew] just doesn’t have that many friends any more. He barely goes out, he’s not that welcome anywhere,” the source told the outlet. “So, it’s got to be family, and the obvious person is the King.”

The insider continued, “I mean, why would anybody who's not family want to give him money when they're not going to get anything out of it except a lot of flack?”

However, the report stressed that the funds Charles has been giving is not from the public purse but from the monarch’s “private funding”.

Last month, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that the King had stopped paying his brother's personal allowance: £1 million a year of personal expenses and a £3 million security bill.

The bills also include annual Royal Lodge rent of some £260,000, plus the estimated £400,000 needed for property repair.