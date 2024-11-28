Prince William shares delightful news about Prince Louis’ new milestone

Prince William is excited as his six-year-old son, Prince Louis, is stepping into a new milestone.

The Prince of Wales, who made a solo appetence on Wednesday for the Tusk Awards at The Savoy in London, admitted to guests that his son was taking after Kate Middleton’s talents.

During the event, the future king was spotted making conversation with Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and former Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler.

“My youngest is learning the drums,” William told the musicians, via The Telegraph. “That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears.”

Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood, Kitty Aldrigdge-Knopfler, Mark Knopfler and Prince William at the 12th Tusk Awards in London

William also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine, with his wife Kate.

The Princess of Wales possesses unique talents in a variety of sports and art mediums. However, a hidden talent that emerged in 2021 was the future Queen’s ability to play the piano.

Kate, who hosted her community carol service concert that year, confidently played the poignant rendition of For Those Who Can't Be Here, alongside Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker.

It was revealed that Kate learned to play the instrument when she was a child and took “great comfort” in playing during lockdowns in 2020. Now, it seems Prince Louis is also following in his mother’s footsteps as he takes on his drum kit.