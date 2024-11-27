Prince Harry, Meghan take final decision over Montecito: ‘Not an option’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are determined to hold their ground come what may in the US political scenario.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the headlines once again after doubts over Prince Harry’s immigration come under scrutiny once again, following the results of the US elections.

However, a well-placed source revealed that the couple is unfazed by the ongoing speculations and are not ready to fight for their Montecito home.

“Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won’t be leaving there without a fight,” a source asserted to Express.co.uk.

“They have a very good legal team, and they have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States.”

Previously, the new-elected US president expressed his staunch views about Harry and Meghan living in the country, following their exit from senior royal positions in 2020.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own,” Trump said back in February.

However, the insider stated that Prince Harry and his wife are “not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly”.

They continued, “Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn’t even an option.”