Meghan Markle extends friendship to beloved British TV personality

Meghan Markle believes Holly Willoughby is 'an inspiration'

After not having much luck in Hollywood, Meghan Markle is hoping to forge friendships with European celebrities in a bid to boost her image.

The Duchess of Sussex, in shocking move, is considering to befriend a beloved TV personality in the UK as Prince Harry considers reconciling with his royal family, sources revealed.

The former Suits actress, who moved to Montecito, California, in order to befriend famous A-listers in the industry to establish her new brand, has so far faced disappointment in Hollywood.

Now, Meghan is eyeing TV star Holly Willoughby to connect with and establish a good friendship.

“Meghan sees how popular Holly is in the UK and thinks building a friendship could really help her,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “The fact that they’ve just bought a place in Portugal and that Holly is thinking about a US career mean it’s perfect timing to reach out.”

The source added that Meghan sees the former This Morning host as “an inspiration” and “admires her work and, after meeting her a couple of times”.

Meghan would “like for them to be closer” and believes Holly’s TV producer-husband, Dan Baldwin, would get along with Prince Harry well.

“Harry has partied at many of the same events as Holly and Dan and they share a few of mutual friends,” the source continued. “Holly and Dan would absolutely accept an invitation to hang out and would be happy to show them some fun spots in Portugal.”

Meanwhile, Holly has a soft spot for Meghan and believes that having a friendship with the Duchess would also be helpful to make connections in America for future lucrative gigs.