Prince William takes strict action to protect Kate Middleton, children

Prince William is determined to ease his wife Kate Middleton’s stress and fears after the couple had to face a troubling incident.

The Prince of Wales, who is protective of his wife and children, is now making stern decisions following the major incident in close proximity of their home.

While the royal couple is continuing with their routine schedules following the security breach, but in truth, the couple is “shaken up”.

“It goes without saying that William will want to be fully informed with whatever measures are deemed necessary moving forward, to ensure all surrounding properties are adequately protected around the clock,” a source told Closer Magazine.

Two masked intruders broke into Windsor Castle last week as the Wales family slept in their Adelaide Cottage, located on the property. The culprits stole farm vehicles and badly damaged the gate, which was the nearest exit to William and Kate’s home.

Princess Kate is now consumed by new fears following the security breach. The source shared that while William and Kate have faith in their security team, the future Queen insists “they can can’t go on like this.”

“It’s made her realise what could happen if eyes are taken off the ball and that protective measures need to be tightened, the insider revealed.

The police are reportedly patrolling Windsor Castle but the insider maintained that William is keeping a close eye on how the investigation is proceeding.

