Meghan Markle sets Prince Harry on mission to repair ties with old UK pal

Meghan Markle making 'desperate attempts' to mend rift with Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle is seeking husband Prince Harry's help in hopes to mend her rift with a UK couple close to the royal family.

Meghan, who is currently “panicking” about her status in Hollywood, is making desperate attempts to get back in the good books of a former British elite, especially since they are getting close to Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources revealed.

“Meghan’s desperate to get back on-side with [Victoria Beckham], and is convinced that once she and Harry buddy up with the Beckhams, it will help repair their credibility and A-list status,” the insider told Heat Magazine.

Prince Harry and former footballer, David Beckham, previously shared a close association but had a falling out after Meghan accused Victoria Beckham of leaking secrets to the press, per royal author Tom Bower.



“In Meghan’s eyes, they need a power couple like Victoria and David in their corner, not just because of their global status, but because of their influential friendship circle – the Beckhams are pally with Hollywood actors, sports stars and some of the world’s biggest musicians.”

The scoop comes after the Duchess of Sussex was seen carrying a VB black leather VB chain-pouch bag as she attended a haircare line launch event in California to support her friend. Prior to that, Meghan was also seen wearing a silk shirt by Victoria’s brand.

The sartorial decisions appear to be “a plea” to Victoria and the Duchess “hopes that publicising the brand in the US will help get Victoria back on side.”