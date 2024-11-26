Rachel Platten ready to ‘shine’ at Thanksgiving after years of anxiety

Rachel Platten gets candid about her mental health in a recent interview

Rachel Platten is grateful and looks forward to celebrating Thanksgiving after dealing with mental health issues during the past few years.

The Fight Song hitmaker went through a "very dark time" in her life but that is changing for the holidays this year.

"I remember feeling so scared that my chronic pain would act up or that I wouldn't make it through the night because of anxiety or something," she told People Magazine in a recent chat.

After years of fighting with mental health, the 43-year-old is ready to rock the Thanksgiving Parade in New York on November 28th.

"A couple years ago, I couldn't imagine being out in public, let alone on a float in front of millions of people on national TV," the Girls crooner admitted.

"But look at me now. I was able to make it out of all that pain and instead, I get to shine and be in front of millions of people on Thanksgiving."

The Emmy award winner enthused about healing from depression, calling it a “miracle”.

“It's quite a miracle that I made it through it and that I am here and that I'm so strong,” she said.

Platten also explained that even though “same emotional waves” still take hold of her, she now has “tools like therapy and journaling” to help her out.

“It's not necessarily that I changed, but I have learned how to accept all of me and love all of me, and that is what I'm most grateful for these days.”

Platten will be joined by her husband and two daughters at New York for the Thanksgiving Day Parade.