Prince Harry receives delightful message from King Charles ahead of Christmas

King Charles III has sent a very pleasing message to his estranged son Prince Harry ahead of Christmas.

The 76-year-old has taken a very sensible decision to make peace between his two feuding sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, ahead of royal celebrations next month.

Prince William and Harry may soon be reunited after the monarch's heartwarming gesture to bring the two royals together again. They were last seen together in August at the funeral of their uncle Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of their late mother Princess Diana.

The Palace has shared a touching video on the royal family's Instagram Story to remind Harry of his childhood, featuring King Charles' country home Highgrove House where the two royal brothers had their own secret underground club and a specially-made treehouse.

The video appeared to be a message to the two royals as it details about Harry and William's beloved place with their names. And now the wooden hideaway in the gardens of King Charles' Gloucestershire retreat has been given a very special makeover.

The King's gesture is said to be a wise move to melt hearts of his two sons.

The treehouse was originally built in the late 1980s for William and Harry in the historic Stumpery Garden at Highgrove and now it's been carefully re-thatched by an alumnus of The King's Foundation Building Craft Programme, to restore it to its former glory.