Selena Gomez expresses gratitude to Meryl Streep during ‘Emilia Pérez’ event

Selena Gomez can’t thank enough Meryl Streep for hosting a screening and an amazing Q&A for her Netflix film Emilia Pérez on November 20, 2024, in West Hollywood.

Gomez, 32, was the part of star-studded event alongside Streep and audience, including Martin Short, Annette Bening, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The Single Soon singer took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “Thank you SO much Colleen Camp for hosting and to my friend Meryl for celebrating @emiliaperezfilm - not me casually saying my friend Meryl. It's Meryl Streep!! My idol, dream.”

During the event, Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, praised Gomez’s performance, calling it “a beautiful, smudged, sensual, incredible performance.”

The singer-actor unveiled an interesting tidbit during the Q&A, sharing how she got to know she had secured the role long before she realised it.

She humorously reflected that director Jacques explained she had the part, saying, “I spent nine months in hell waiting to know if I got in this movie.”

The event also showcased the strong bond between Gomez and Streep, which began on the set of Only Murders in the Building.

The Who Says crooner has often spoken about the inspiration she draws from Streep's passion and dedication to her craft.

With the release of Emilia Pérez, Gomez who already has created a lot of Oscar buzz for her performance in the movie, moved a step further to get recognition in Hollywood's awards season.