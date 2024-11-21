Diddy’s old ‘SNL’ episode makes rounds on social media amid legal battle

Sean Diddy Combs allegedly made strange demands at 'SNL' appearance

Ana Gasteyer, who appeared in Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2002, claimed that Sean Diddy Combs demanded “a totally closed set” during his appearance at the show.

The 57-year-old actress candidly shared the details behind the disgraced rapper’s 1998 appearance on the podcast Las Culturistas, on Wednesday, November 21st.

Labelling him an “a—hole,” the Mean Girls alum recalled, “He, of course, shut down the whole building. You can tell the five a–holes in the six years that I was there when they would be like, ‘So-and-so is in the building, everybody stay in your dressing rooms!'”

She mentioned that the kind of protocol he demanded was “applicable” for political figures, but “Apart from that, it’s really my house.”

The comedian also shared that her fellow SNL member Will Ferrell also felt “very uncomfortable” during the rapper’s rehearsal.

“They were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be so funny if Ron just went in?’” she recounted, referring to Ferrell’s character. “And he did.”

“He went on down the stairs and he marched right in. And I have the video from the control room where Sean Combs is rapping Come With Me, and behind him Ron is just walking around looking really disoriented.”

Continuing, she added, “It is the greatest thing that’s ever happened, because what a deserved person to have their ‘Kashmir’ moment interrupted by Ron.”

The Suburgatory actress claimed that the Last Night singer did not really “roll with” the interruption and blasted his “faux importance.”

“Like, what’s gonna happen? You’re gonna walk into the studio and you’re gonna be like, ‘I’m in the studio. I work here.'”

This comes after the Bad Boy Records founder’s case saw the first positive update in court on Tuesday, November 19th, after the judge granted him the permission of attending the hearings unshackled, and dismissed the evidence brought up by the prosecutors against Diddy.