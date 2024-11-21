Saoirse Ronan's words on violence against women leave Paul Mescal 'humbled'

Saoirse Ronan reveals how Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne, and Denzel Washington reacted to her powerful comments.

Saoirse Ronan has revealed that Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne, and Denzel Washington were 'humbled' by her powerful comments on women's safety during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The 30-year-old actress sparked widespread attention when she spoke about gender-based violence.

In a discussion about self-defense, Paul asked if someone would have time to use their phone as a weapon when being attacked—something Eddie had learned about in preparation for a role.

In response, Saoirse shared a strikingly honest remark: "That's what girls have to think about all the time."

Her comment left the panel in stunned silence before she turned to the audience, asking, "Am I right, ladies?" The crowd erupted in applause.

Speaking on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast, Saoirse admitted she was taken aback by the viral response, not expecting her words to resonate so widely.

The actress admitted she didn’t expect such a strong response, explaining: "I’m incredibly refreshed and proud. We can have these conversations in a calm manner."

While she initially worried that her comments might not have been well-received, particularly after filming, she later realized the impact they had.

"I was anxious about how it would air," she said. "But then my best mate told me everyone was talking about the phone comment."

Reflecting on the moment, Saoirse shared that while she briefly felt conflicted after the interview, she soon embraced the importance of starting a necessary conversation.

"I think I had a moment of self-doubt," she said, "but then I thought, no, this is the kind of conversation I would have with my friends."

The actress expressed gratitude for her ability to spark a dialogue on a topic close to her heart, adding that the women in her life are very vocal about their experiences and that she has always been open to discussing such issues.