Vendors transport bananas along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 17, 2024. — AFP

Lahore remains enveloped in thick smog, retaining the second spot in the global pollution rankings with a poor air quality that poses serious risks to the health of residents.

The city's air quality index (AQI) soared past the 300 mark, which is considered "hazardous", a day after a short respite smog levels went slightly down. The air quality had briefly improved on Sunday, moving out of the "hazardous" category

According to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, the AQI in the provincial capital reached 485 around 9:15am as persistent smog continues to affect daily life across Punjab.

— IQ Air

In comparison, New Delhi topped the global pollution chart with an AQI of 1,226, indicating a dangerously high level of toxins in the air.

Meanwhile, Karachi is also one of the world's largest cities grappling with poor air quality. It held the seventh spot with an "unhealthy" AQI of 187.

— IQ Air

The smog has led to disruptions across the region, with multiple motorways closed.

The M4 motorway, from Abdul Hakeem to Multan, and the M5 motorway, from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan, have been shut due to low visibility. The Lahore-Sialkot motorway was also temporarily closed, though it has since been reopened from Lahore to Kamonki.

Authorities urge caution as air pollution continues to deteriorate visibility and pose health risks.

The hazardous conditions owing to persistent smog has prompted calls for action to tackle the ongoing pollution crisis.

Punjab government declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan — the two worst hit cities — due to toxic smog last week, extending ban on construction, shutting schools and moving universities online.

The country's most populous province, grapples every winter with smog, but air pollution has worsened in recent years, as a result of cold air trapping dust, low-grade diesel fumes and smoke from illegal stubble burning on fields.

Other parts of South Asia are also dealing with high levels of pollution and Punjab blames neighbouring India for contributing to its hazardous air quality.

New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital as of today, has tightened restrictions on construction activities and vehicle movements from today to combat worsening air quality.

The Indian government has also moved children to virtual classrooms and asked residents to avoid using coal and wood.