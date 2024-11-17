Jennifer Lopez rare plan to rekindle romance with Ben Affleck laid bare

Jennifer Lopez is putting her vulnerable side on display after tumultuous divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 55, who actually officiated the divorce, is making moves to minimize the risk factors. The Unstoppable star, to keep her sanity intact, wants her family time to remain the same as it is a crucial part of their relationship, for the well-being of their children.

According to the Heat World magazine, “Ben has been trying to distance himself from Jen, but she just won't let him. She's been showing up at the same events as him and demanding they continue doing group activities with the kids, and if he doesn't agree then he's the bad guy.

“Now, she's pushing for them to do joint celebrations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, saying it's for the children, but Ben isn't buying it's just about them.”

As per the report, it is evident that the On the Floor hitmaker is still hoping for something best to happen in trying times.

As for the couple, the divorce hasn’t been finalised yet and the Hypnotic star and Lopez are living separately making the separation more complicated as their marriage was.

The Atlas star pulled off the marriage plug with Affleck ahead of their second anniversary. The singer listed the separation date as April 26, while she officially filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.