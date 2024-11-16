Royal family makes key decision for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate, who is all set to host Christmas Carol Service this year, received a delightful news.

The Princess of Wales will receive support from the royal family during an event close to her heart, claimed a royal expert.

In conversation with Daily Express, Richard Fitzwilliams shared, "When she attended a meeting to help plan her Together at Christmas Concert, we knew Catherine's attendance at this event was all but certain."

He added, "At that time she had only attended Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men's Finals whilst receiving preventative chemotherapy for cancer."

Richard explained, "This is an extremely high-profile event which she now organises annually. It makes it especially festive that it will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV and it is likely to get huge viewing figures."

Speaking of this year's theme, the royal expert said, "This year she has chosen 'the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, even in the most difficult times of our lives.'"

For the unversed, Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. For a few months, the Princess was away from the public eye as she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Since then, the mother of three has opened up about the importance of little moments in life, which is shown in this year's theme of her Christmas Carol Service.

Richard shared, "She will receive support from the Royal Family, several of whom will undoubtedly attend. Last year all her children attended for the first time."

He revealed that Catherine's initiative will also "bring special joy to the 1,600 people, chosen for their work in supporting those in need, who will be attending in Westminster Abbey."