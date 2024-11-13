Prince Harry reduced to tears by Queen Camilla, William’s new decision

Prince Harry's plans for a reunion with the royal family appear to have been derailed by Queen Camilla and Prince William's surprising decision.

As per Closer magazine, the Queen and the future King have been urging King Charles to cut the Duke's name from his will.

The royal family is reportedly advising the monarch to not provide any financial benefits to the former working member due to his public attacks on key figures.

An insider shared, "It’s heartbreaking for everyone close to Charles and they’re just trying to screen him from as much distress as possible. Unfortunately, that has meant maintaining his distance from Harry."

Despite, Camilla and William's move, Harry is still hoping to make peace and harmony with his cancer-stricken in the coming year.

The source said, "Harry is still determined to mend things with his father, he hasn’t given up by any means."

"No doubt he would find it very painful to know this is being discussed and insists that his only wish is to make peace with his father and have his children spend time with their grandfather," the report stated.

The source claimed that Harry should have faced this bitter reality as he decided to live a life of his own "choosing with Meghan Markle."