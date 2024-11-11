Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco sparks engagement rumours 'hiding ring'

Selena Gomez and lover Benny Blanco, who started their romance in December 11, are currently under the spotlight as they have sparked engagement speculations.

The wild rumours of spread like a fire in the forest in August when the 32-year-old singer posted a story on her Instagram account, where she can be seen flaunting her left hand concealed with a heart emoji.

The lovebirds have not made anything official yet as the rumours kept on growing immensely.

A source close to the Calm Down singer shared interesting details about their wedding plans, saying they are currently focusing on enjoying their time together without getting under many fame light.

While shedding the light on the couple's wedding plans, the insider revealed, "Selena wants an outdoor ceremony, two dresses, and tables filled with amazing food."

Blanco, who is passionate about is his food, has many good chef friends and he's always been keen on combining his love for music with admiration for food.

"The last thing Benny and Selena want is their guests leaving hungry," the source added.

Selena and Benny's love story have been capturing many hearts ever since the couple began dating. It was not completely a whirlwind romance, as they surely faced many ups and downs together, but always found their ways back to each other.