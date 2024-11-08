Princess Beatrice wows in stylish fringe skirt, flaunting pregnancy glow

Expecting Princess Beatrice turns heads in elegant figure-skimming skirt.

Princess Beatrice dazzled at the annual Street Child UK fundraising gala, held at London’s Tate Modern, where she effortlessly showcased her radiant pregnancy glow.

The 36-year-old royal, expecting her second child next year, looked chic as ever in a striking, figure-skimming skirt adorned with intricate fringe detailing.

She paired the skirt with a tailored, oversized jacket that cinched at the waist, creating a polished silhouette, and layered it over a crisp black shirt.

To complete her ensemble, Beatrice kept her accessories minimal yet elegant, opting for subtle diamond earrings and a delicate gold bracelet.

Her fiery red hair was styled up, drawing attention to her glowing complexion, while stylish black heels elevated her look, adding height to her already slender frame.

Beatrice's style and poise made her the picture of elegance at the glamorous event.

Over £1 million was raised to support education for children in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Ukraine.

The event, hosted by TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan, saw the charity’s mission take center stage—helping to transform the lives of children in over 20 countries impacted by conflict, poverty, and environmental disasters.

Since its founding in 2008, Street Child has worked tirelessly to ensure that children, particularly in the most vulnerable regions, are safe, in school, and learning.